Rain leaves bitter aftertaste as honey production takes hit in Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: The summer rains might have brought respite from the blistering heat for the residents of Kanniyakumari, but it has not rendered the same for the beekeepers of the district.

The rain has affected the honey production this season. Beekeepers, mostly in the western parts of the district, say they are incurring losses. An official from the horticulture department, who supports the beekeepers with government schemes, said, "The summer rain has washed away the nectar, resulting in less honey production in the rubber trees across the district. This situation was experienced two years back."

Honey production generally begins in February and lasts till April in Kanniyakumari. Most of the beekeeping is dependent on rubber plantations at Vilavancode, Thiruvattar, Kalkulam and Killiyoor taluks. During the season, new leaflets would start growing in the rubber trees, and nectar would be produced at the nodes of the leaflets.