Rain leaves bitter aftertaste as honey production takes hit in Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: The summer rains might have brought respite from the blistering heat for the residents of Kanniyakumari, but it has not rendered the same for the beekeepers of the district.
The rain has affected the honey production this season. Beekeepers, mostly in the western parts of the district, say they are incurring losses. An official from the horticulture department, who supports the beekeepers with government schemes, said, "The summer rain has washed away the nectar, resulting in less honey production in the rubber trees across the district. This situation was experienced two years back."
Honey production generally begins in February and lasts till April in Kanniyakumari. Most of the beekeeping is dependent on rubber plantations at Vilavancode, Thiruvattar, Kalkulam and Killiyoor taluks. During the season, new leaflets would start growing in the rubber trees, and nectar would be produced at the nodes of the leaflets.
The nectar in rubber trees is a good source for bees for the production of honey. M Thomas, a beekeeper from Kelasekaram, who produced 1,750 kg of honey in 2024, said he could manage only 500 kg this season. Thomas told TNIE that honey farming is mostly done at the rubber estates of Kulasekaram, Thirparappu, Pechiparai, Ponmani and other places situated near the Western Ghats.
A business executive turned beekeeper, G Daniel from Aralvaimozhi said he had been doing beekeeping at Velimalai, Pannipothai and other areas in the western parts of the district. Daniel said although he made a good amount of profit from this business for the past two years, he could not get the good yield this year.
"Every year, we used to produce 8 to 20 kg of honey in each box on average basis, but this season, I am hardly able to produce 2 kg of honey in each box," Daniel said.
Sources from Marthandam Beekeepers Cooperative Society said they have reduced their honey purchase target this season because of the loss in honey production.