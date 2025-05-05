Rainfall in Chennai leads to diversion of two IndiGo flights to Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Heavy rainfall on Sunday afternoon disrupted flight operations at the Chennai international airport, leading to the diversion of two IndiGo flights to Tiruchy.

According to sources at the Tiruchy airport, Flight 6E 7125, which departed from Madurai at 2.30 pm carrying 72 passengers, was diverted while approaching Chennai. It then landed at the Tiruchy airport at 3.55 pm. Meanwhile, Flight 6E 7268, which took off from Tiruchy at 3 pm with 79 passengers on board, was also diverted. It returned and landed at the Tiruchy airport at 4.35 pm.

Both aircraft were nearing Chennai when Air Traffic Control (ATC) officials there instructed them to divert due to heavy rainfall and poor visibility in the region.

After weather conditions improved, Flight 6E 7268 resumed its journey to Chennai from Tiruchy at 5.50 pm, followed by Flight 6E 7125 at 6 pm. All passengers were safely accommodated, sources added.