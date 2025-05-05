Six years on, water shortage still a worry at Dharmapuri's Palacode

DHARMAPURI: In 2019, the state government had announced the Pulikarai-Jarthalav project at a cost of Rs 30.38 crore to bring surplus water from the Chinnar river basin to Pulikarai lake through a canal system.

The project was aimed at tackling acute water shortage impacting Palacode taluk and improving irrigation area of 432.8 acres. Six years later, this project is yet to be implemented, and farmers, aggrieved by the delay, urged the administration to take steps to hasten the project.

Speaking to TNIE, S Selvaraj from Pulikarai in Palacode said, “The past few years of summer have been harsh for farmers with temperatures soaring, low pricing for produce and increasing pest attacks. Lack of water continues to remain the biggest concern.