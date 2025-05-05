Six years on, water shortage still a worry at Dharmapuri's Palacode

DHARMAPURI: In 2019, the state government had announced the Pulikarai-Jarthalav project at a cost of Rs 30.38 crore to bring surplus water from the Chinnar river basin to Pulikarai lake through a canal system.
The project was aimed at tackling acute water shortage impacting Palacode taluk and improving irrigation area of 432.8 acres. Six years later, this project is yet to be implemented, and farmers, aggrieved by the delay, urged the administration to take steps to hasten the project.
Speaking to TNIE, S Selvaraj from Pulikarai in Palacode said, “The past few years of summer have been harsh for farmers with temperatures soaring, low pricing for produce and increasing pest attacks. Lack of water continues to remain the biggest concern.
The Pulkarai-Jarthalav scheme was a project proposed to tackle water shortage for irrigation and improve cultivation, but there have been multiple delays in the project leaving us with no water for cultivation. We urge PWD(WRD) and the administration to finish the project at the earliest.”
Another farmer, K Santhamizhan from Erranahalli, said, “It is a small project which was proposed to improve groundwater storage. If this project had been completed, we would not be facing problems cultivating our fields. Such projects are crucial for sustaining cultivation and animal husbandry.”
Officials with PWD(WRD) said, “One of the key reasons for delay was the pandemic, followed by legal issues related to land acquisition. Works have been progressing steadily and 90% of the work is complete.”