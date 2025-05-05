Sudden summer showers, hail hit tomato, mango crops in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Tomato and mango cultivators in Belrampatti village of Palacode taluk have urged the horticulture department to assess damages caused by summer showers and provide compensation.

Last week, the district received a spell of summer showers, giving much-needed relief from the heatwave. However, farmers from Belrampatti in Palacode said that the summer showers have destroyed many acres of tomato and mango crops.

Speaking to TNIE, S Chinnasamy from Palacode, said, “The rains on Friday and Saturday were accompanied by hail and strong winds. This has impacted areas surrounding Belrampatti village, which has over 50 acres of tomatoes. Strong winds wasted the ripe tomatoes, which has resulted in huge losses for farmers. Therefore, we seek compensation.”

Another farmer from the village, R Murugan, said, “The mango produce was also affected by strong winds. This has resulted in farmers losing profits. A kilogram of mango sold only for Rs 20 due to the winds. It would have otherwise fetched up to Rs 60 per kg. We urge the administration to consider it a disaster and assess the damages.”

When TNIE attempted to reach out to horticulture officials, they were not available for comment.

However, revenue officials claimed there was no large-scale damage as cited by farmers and only a few fields had been impacted. They promised to take necessary steps.