Tamil Nadu man stabs son to death for not going to work

TIRUPATTUR: A 48-year-old man allegedly stabbed his 27-year-old son to death on Saturday night for not going to work, said Vaniyambadi Town Police. The father, R Murugesan, runs a mechanic shop.

According to the police, the incident occurred after Murugesan’s son, M Sridhar, came home under the influence of alcohol and got into an argument with his father. This led to an altercation, and Murugesan beat Sridhar with a ladle and later stabbed him with a knife.

Police said Sridhar was previously working as a daily wage labourer but had stopped going to work some time ago. After the stabbing, he sustained severe injuries and was rescued by neighbours, who rushed him to the Vaniyambadi Government Hospital. However, he died on the way, police added.

When the police reached the house in Shanthi Nagar, they found Murugesan hiding behind the house. He was arrested, and a case has been registered against him. Further investigation is underway.