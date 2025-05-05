Tamil Nadu mulls centralised portal to monitor PhD registrations

CHENNAI: The state higher education department has decided to create a web portal, which would act as a centralised dashboard for data related to PhD works from across state universities. The initiative is aimed at monitoring PhD works, ensuring timely completion of the PhD, streamlining the process and keeping a tab on the quality of research work in state universities.

“The portal will serve as a one-point information centre for all the information related to PhD research work happening in the 13 state universities. Currently, there is no such mechanism,” said C Samayamoorthy, secretary, higher education department.

He added the universities will have to continuously update data right from registration of PhD scholars, topics of their research work, and progress on their work.

“The database will help us to track and identify the scholars, who have sought extension of time for thesis submission, as well as check plagiarism in final dissertations,” Samayamoorthy said.