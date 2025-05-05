V-C search panels for four more varsities to be set up this week

COIMBATORE: The Vice Chancellor (V-C) search committees for four more universities will be constituted this week, higher education secretary C Samayamoorthy told TNIE.

This follows the setting up of V-C search committees for Bharathiar University in Coimbatore, Periyar University in Salem, and Bharathidasan University in Tiruchy, all of which come under the state higher education department.

A couple of days ago, the state government released a fresh notification constituting the V-C search committees for these universities, stating that the committees are to submit three names to the government instead of the Governor-Chancellor by July 25.

The state government has permitted the existing V-C search committees formed last December to recommend candidates for the appointment of new V-C for the three universities.