V-C search panels for four more varsities to be set up this week

COIMBATORE: The Vice Chancellor (V-C) search committees for four more universities will be constituted this week, higher education secretary C Samayamoorthy told TNIE.
This follows the setting up of V-C search committees for Bharathiar University in Coimbatore, Periyar University in Salem, and Bharathidasan University in Tiruchy, all of which come under the state higher education department.
A couple of days ago, the state government released a fresh notification constituting the V-C search committees for these universities, stating that the committees are to submit three names to the government instead of the Governor-Chancellor by July 25.
The state government has permitted the existing V-C search committees formed last December to recommend candidates for the appointment of new V-C for the three universities.
Besides, the first meeting for the Bharathiar University V-C search committee was held on April 30 at TANSCHE in Chennai. A meeting has also been convened for all the V-C search committees in Chennai on Monday to discuss the selection process of the V-Cs, sources added.
In the V-C search panel of Bharathiar University, P W C Davidar IAS (retired) has been appointed as government nominee, P Duraisamy, former V-C of the University of Madras, appointed as syndicate nominee and G Thiruvasagam, former V-C of Bharathiar University and Madras University, appointed as senate nominee.
In the V-C search committee of Periyar University, D Jothi Jagarajan, IAS (retired), has been appointed as a government nominee, and M Thangaraju, former V-C of Periyar University, and M Bhaskaran, former V-C of Tamil Nadu Open University, are nominees of the syndicate and senate respectively.
In the V-C search committee of Bharathidasan University, K Deenabandu IAS (retired) has been appointed as a government nominee, S Subbiah, appointed as senate nominee and M Rajenderan, former V-C of Tamil University, appointed as syndicate nominee.