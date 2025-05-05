Woman dies as van topples down tea estate in Tamil Nadu

NILGIRIS: A 23-year-old migrant worker died and four others were injured when a pickup in which they were travelling slid into a tea field at Thuratti near Ooty on Sunday morning.

The dead woman, Dhasmikha, is a native of Jharkhand. She was residing with her husband at Mahadev Ketti-Palada, said police sources.

Dhasmikha, her husband Mahadev and four others were returning to Ooty in a van after working in a carrot field in Kozhimattam.

When the van reached Thuratti, its driver A Sathish (31) lost control of the vehicle and it rolled down about 50-metre deep into a tea garden on the roadside.