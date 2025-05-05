Woman dies as van topples down tea estate in Tamil Nadu

NILGIRIS: A 23-year-old migrant worker died and four others were injured when a pickup in which they were travelling slid into a tea field at Thuratti near Ooty on Sunday morning.
The dead woman, Dhasmikha, is a native of Jharkhand. She was residing with her husband at Mahadev Ketti-Palada, said police sources.
Dhasmikha, her husband Mahadev and four others were returning to Ooty in a van after working in a carrot field in Kozhimattam.
When the van reached Thuratti, its driver A Sathish (31) lost control of the vehicle and it rolled down about 50-metre deep into a tea garden on the roadside.
The workers were standing in the vehicle when it slid down the slope, throwing all of them into the tea field. Dhasmikha got a severe injury on her head, whereas four others received only minor injuries. Her husband Mahadev escaped without any injuries.
Dhasmikha and the four injured were initially taken to the Ketti government hospital, where she died without responding to the treatment.
Later Lovedale police reached Ketti hospital and took her body to Udhagamandalam government hospital where a postmortem was performed and the body was handed over to her husband on Sunday evening.
A Police say the four travellers with minor injuries were treated as inpatients at the Udhagamandalam government hospital. A case has been registered against vehicle driver Sathish. He was released on station bail, said police.