Australian university comes calling, likely to open Indian campus in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The University of Western Australia (UWA), one of Australia’s renowned institutions, is planning to establish a branch campus in Tamil Nadu — a decision poised to deepen educational and diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The move follows high-level discussions held between UWA Chancellor Diane Smith-Gander and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai on Monday. The campus proposal also includes Maharashtra, with both states identified as high-performing economies ripe for international academic partnerships.

The decision to set up a branch campus in Maharashtra was recently announced at the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) held in Mumbai.

“Subject to University Grants Commission (UGC) and UWA Senate approval, the University of Western Australia intends to establish branch campuses in both Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, which are among the top-performing state economies in India,” said Smith-Gander.

Once it materialises, UWA will become the first international university to set up its campus in TN UWA’s Indian campuses are expected to offer a suite of UG and PG degrees, particularly in STEM, business, and creative fields, with the latter led by UWA’s Conservatorium of Music.

The initiative complements TN’s ‘Knowledge City’ project, which aims to transform the state into a hub for global education and cutting-edge research. At the seventh Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India Smart Datacenters and Cloud Infrastructure Conclave 2025 here on Monday, IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan highlighted the state’s discussions with international universities.

Thiaga Rajan, who spearheaded the Knowledge City vision during his tenure as finance minister, described the recent dialogue with UWA officials as a “significant step forward”.