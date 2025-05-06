Blast flattens explosives unit near Sulur, triggers panic across villages

COIMBATORE: A powerful explosion tore through an explosives manufacturing unit in Mallekoundanpalayam, a village located near Sulur on the Coimbatore-Tiruppur district border, on Monday afternoon, flattening a storage godown and triggering panic in nearby areas.

The blast occurred around 1:00 pm inside a godown where explosive materials were stored. The facility, owned by a man identified as Raj from Uttarakhand, manufactures explosives reportedly used in the production of ammunition for defence purposes. Residents said the deafening sound of the explosion could be heard up to five kilometres away.

The force of the blast completely destroyed the godown, leaving behind a scene of scattered debris and mangled metal. However, in a fortunate turn of events, all workers present in the unit at the time escaped unhurt.

Given the factory’s location straddling two districts, police teams from both Kamanayakkanpalayam and Sultanpet rushed to the site. Fire and rescue services were also deployed immediately, and the area was quickly secured. Entry into the premises has been strictly restricted to officials from the police and fire departments.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the volume of explosives that detonated or whether there has been any structural damage beyond the immediate area. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blast and assess safety lapses, if any.

Officials said further details would be revealed after preliminary assessments are complete. The incident has once again drawn attention to the need for strict safety protocols in high-risk industries.