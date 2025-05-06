Dravidian model of governance is winning accolades, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Dravidian model of governance continues to win accolades nationally and internationally, with Tamil Nadu emerging as a role model for other states, a statement from the government has said.

Flagship schemes like the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme and ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ have earned praise on international platforms, including the United Nations.

Tamil Nadu was recently honoured as the ‘Best state for promoting sports’ at the FICCI TURF 2024 conclave in New Delhi. The state has also received awards for outstanding service to persons with disabilities (2021), third rank in national water management (2022), and first place in identifying and treating high-risk pregnancies, the statement said. Tamil Nadu has also bagged multiple President’s awards for excellence in health and sanitation and lauded for effective implementation of Jal Shakti scheme.

TN’s tourism department won the prestigious PATWA International Award in Berlin (2023), and its coastal development works earned praise from the Union Tourism Ministry.