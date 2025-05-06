ED raids seven locations in TN in PMLA case against ex-environment official linked to DVAC corruption probe

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday launched searches in at least six locations in Chennai and one in Katpadi in Vellore district, linked to a money laundering case against S Pandian, former superintendent of Tamil Nadu’s Department of Environment, who is an who is an accused in a corruption case filed by the State Directorate of Vigilance and Anti- Corruption (DVAC) in FIR. .

In December 2020, DVAC had filed the case against Pandian after a surprise check at his office in Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board’s headquarters in Saidapet had yielded Rs 88,500 unaccounted cash.

Follow-up searches at his home in Chennai a month later yielded Rs 1.37 crore cash, 3.08 kg of gold, 3.34 kg of silver and 10.52 carat diamonds totalling Rs 1.25 crore then. DVAC had also seized documents of properties worth Rs 7 crore and other assets. His house in Pudukkottai district was also searched then. DVAC officials had then remarked that they needed currency counting machines to help assess the quantum of cash seized during the search. He was suspended soon after.

Based on this DVAC FIR, ED has now registered a PMLA case and started investigations. Sources said that six locations in Chennai including those linked to Pandian and a few companies in Koyambedu and Ashok Nagar were searched. Places owned by a businessperson in Katpadi were also searched in this regard.