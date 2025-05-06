Electricity Minister Sivasankar launches new TNGECL website, vendor portal

CHENNAI: Electricity Minister S S Sivasankar on Monday launched a new website — www.tngecl.org — for the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) to promote green energy initiatives in the state.

He also inaugurated a dedicated portal — vendor.tnebltd.org — for TNEB vendors, and introduced new Human Resources Management (HRM) services for employees through ems.tnebltd.org.

According to an official release, the TNGECL website will not only provide detailed information on green energy sources but also allow users to apply online for installing solar rooftop power systems.

The vendor portal aims to improve coordination between TNEB and its suppliers. It allows vendors to submit invoices, track payment status, register as new suppliers and access information such as purchase orders and live updates.

The newly introduced HRM portal will serve as a centralised platform to handle employee-related services. “Employees can now update their personal profiles and access key HR services with ease,” the release added.

The minister also directed officials to ensure proper maintenance of all thermal power stations and take necessary steps to run them at full capacity.