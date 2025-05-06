GRH staff show scant regard for new parking rules

MADURAI: Several doctors and staff of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) did not paste identification stickers distributed by the hospital administration last week as part of the new entry norms that came into effect on Monday. House surgeons whose service period ends this week also did not use the stickers.

Sources said, Over 3,000 stickers were distributed to doctors and hospital staff. Only vehicles with stickers will be allowed to park inside GRH.

Speaking to TNIE, Sathiyaseelan, a relative of a patient said, “Thanks to the new system, there is less congestion on the hospital campus.

Though identification stickers were given to doctors and hospital staff to enter GRH, many did not paste it on their vehicles. But, they managed to get inside the facility. Relatives and attenders parked on the road outside the GRH and behind American College. Hospital authorities claimed that battery operated e-vehicles will be operated for patients arriving without an ambulance but no such arrangements were made.”

Explaining the case, GRH Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr S Saravanan said, “We have distributed 250 stickers to house surgeons and their period ends on the 2nd week of May. So, they didn’t paste the stickers. A new batch of house surgeons will be taking charge on May 10. Moreover, new agency has got the contract for housekeeping, and sanitation work.

So, the workers under the old contract agency aren’t sure that they will be re-employed. So, they didn’t paste the stickers. Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) had promised to offer two e-vehicles for pickup of patients. But due to some delays the vehicles aren’t available yet. As a temporary measure, we have allowed patients to be dropped off inside the facility”

He added, “Several senior doctors are not following the norm. They said the stickers would invite publicity when they park cars in public places. But, we have issued clear instructions to keep stickers behind the windshield of the car, otherwise even doctors cars will not be allowed into the hospital.”