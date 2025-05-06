Madurai Aadheenam rejects police clarification, alleges bias in accident case

MADURAI: Madurai Aadheenam Harihara Ghanasambantha Desika Paramacharya Swamigal on Monday rejected the clarificiation issued by Kallakurichi police that there was no attempt to murder him during his travel to Chennai on May 2, and said police is acting in a “biased” manner in the issue.

In a two-page press note, the Aadheenam denied that he did not lodge any complaint about the accident. The Aadheenam said he alerted police immediately after the accident and elaborated about it to several police officers including emergency number (100), sub inspector of Ulundurpet and intelligence unit.

Explaining the incident, he said there was no number plate in the vehicle which hit his car. After the incident, two people belonging to a different religion left the spot after they informed that they have alerted police.

“The police however, have not mentioned anything about the vehicle and its occupants in their press note. Further in the FIR it was said that the occupants went as a family but there were only two people in the car”, the Aadheenam said.

Further, he said police had registered a case based on a complaint from A Mubarak Ali on May 4. “The first alert to police was from our side but they claimed there was no complaint from us and booked a case based on their complaint. Despite explaining everything, the police has created an image that we were at fault,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hindu Makkal Katchi issued a statement condemning the Aadheenam for spreading false information. The outfit said there was no reason to believe there was an attempt on his life. Further, the outfit described the Aadheenam as “mentally unstable” and called for his ouster.

Cadres of DYFI led by the district secretary T Selvaraj petitioned Madurai city police commissioner J Loganathan seeking action against the Aadheenam and his associates. “He is trying to create communal disharmony between religions,” they said.