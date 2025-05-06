Medical tour to nearby govt hospital for students to observe dangers of tobacco usage

COIMBATORE: In an effort to raise awareness among school students, the tobacco control cell has devised a Medical Tour for students to a nearby government hospital, where they can observe the harmful effects of prolonged tobacco usage.

Dr M Saranya Devi, the district consultant for the tobacco control cell, told TNIE that this initiative is scheduled for the upcoming educational year.

“We are collaborating with various stakeholders, including the police, the school education department, the health department, and local bodies, to execute this plan. It will involve students from both private and government schools in Classes 6 to 12. The district administration will oversee the progress of this initiative,” she said.

According to Dr Saranya, higher secondary students are particularly vulnerable to tobacco use. “Without timely intervention and proper awareness, they may become addicted. The situation within the student community is becoming alarming, which is why we are consistently providing education on the dangers of tobacco use in schools and colleges.

This Medical Tour will be especially impactful, as students can see people suffering from health issues like cancer, stroke, and paralysis due to prolonged tobacco use. They will also have the opportunity to interact with doctors about health issues,” she added.

She further mentioned that they are considering incorporating this initiative into the school curriculum, depending on the feedback received after its implementation.

“Once included, it will allow for the evaluation and certification of schools for their efforts in discouraging tobacco use among their students. Once students understand it during schooling they would not use tobacco anymore,” Saranya added.

The tobacco cessation centre at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital offers de-addiction therapy along with counselling to the patients affected by prolonged tobacco use. Every patient should undergo 18 months of continuous sessions which include counselling and treatment.

The centre enrolled above 6,000 patients in the last four years and nearly 1,000 among them completely quit tobacco consumption. This year so far 131 people, including 31 women, came out of addiction after 18 months of continuous sessions, said M Thoufiq, a psychologist at the counselling centre.