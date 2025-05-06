Minister Ma Subramanian vents ire at frisking overreach at NEET centres

CHENNAI: Condemning the manner in which candidates were frisked ahead of NEET, Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday said that there was violation of rules as a man had to take off his wife’s (candidate for NEET) thali for her to take the exam.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Subramanian referred to Sunday’s incident at an exam centre in Tiruppur, where a candidate was allegedly asked to remove her thali before entering the hall.

“It was an ugly situation and an unprecedented violation of the rules where a man had to remove his wife’s thali for her to appear for the exam. Even the Supreme Court condemned the irregularities in the NEET last year. Incidents like these shatter the dreams of aspirants, especially in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

On NEET exemption, Subramanian reiterated the state’s consistent stance. “Right from the beginning of this government’s tenure, the chief minister and deputy chief minister have clearly said that Tamil Nadu will not rest until we get exemption from NEET,” he added.