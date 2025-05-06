New library will come up in Palayamkottai at Rs 100 crore: Minister E V Velu

TIRUNELVELI: Minister for Public Works Department E V Velu said that a public library at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore will soon be built at Palayamkottai. He was speaking to media persons after inspecting various developmental works in Tirunelveli on Monday.

The minister, accompanied by collector R Sukumar, visited the proposed library site, which is spread across three acres near the District Industries Centre in Palayamkottai.

Velu added that the new library in Tirunelveli would include a mini theatre, an auditorium, and exclusive rooms for differently-abled readers.

He said, “This library would serve students of Arts and Science colleges, medical and engineering colleges, and those preparing for competitive exams across southern districts. A model design will be prepared and approved by Chief Minister M K Stalin, and a tender will be floated.”

Earlier, the minister inspected the ongoing construction work of the Porunai Museum at Kulavanigarpuram, for which CM Stalin had laid the foundation stone in May 2023. “The museum is being built at a cost of Rs 56.57 crore on a 13-acre site to showcase artefacts discovered at sites including Korkai, Adichanallur and Sivagalai.”

He added that works including a viewing bridge over a scenic pond, themed gardens, an open theatre, and a battery car access for the elderly are expected to be completed by August and inaugurated by the CM.

Further, Velu informed that a long-pending demand for a 33-km western bypass road for Tirunelveli city is being fulfilled in two phases.

He said, “While Phase-I works for 12.093 km between Kongantharparai and Suthamalli are underway for Rs 180 crore, land acquisition for the second phase of the works up to Ramayanpatti is nearing completion. The second phase is estimated to cost Rs 225.47 crore.”

He also said that a Y-shaped railway overbridge near Kulavanigarpuram railway crossing is proposed at Rs 93 crore, and the land acquisition for it is in its final stages. He noted that due to the proactive steps of the Highways Department, road accidents in the district have declined compared to last year.