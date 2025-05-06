Sanction Rs 70 lakh to set up drinking water facility at Alangulam college: Tirunelveli MP Robert Bruce

TENKASI: Citing deficient water infrastructure at a government college in Alangulam in Tenkasi district, Tirunelveli MP C Robert Bruce has petitioned Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan to sanction Rs 70 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board for establishing a drinking water facility at the institution.

In a memorandum submitted to the minister during a recent meeting at the secretariat, Bruce pointed out that over 892 students and staff members of Alangulam Government Arts and Science College for Women have been facing severe inconvenience due to a lack of adequate drinking water infrastructure. He said, “With plans underway to introduce additional academic programmes during the present fiscal, the student strength is expected to exceed 1,500.”

Bruce said that a proposal for a dedicated drinking water scheme, estimated at Rs 70 lakh, has already been prepared by the TWAD Board and remains pending due to lack of funds.

He urged the minister to consider releasing the funds through the Higher Education Department to implement the scheme. Later, while speaking to reporters, he said the minister had assured him that the demand would be taken up with due priority.