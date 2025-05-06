Tangedco inspects power infrastructure at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital

TIRUNELVELI: Ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) and its Multi-Specialty Hospital block during summer and natural calamities, Tangedco’s Tirunelveli distribution circle’s superintending engineer R Akilandeswari inspected the high-voltage feeders connected to both hospitals here on Monday.

In a statement, Tangedco said that TvMCH is one of the most sought health institutions from across South Tamil Nadu for critical and routine care. During the inspection, Akilandeswari reviewed the condition and switching capacity of the feeders from four substations, including the primary 110/33/11 KV Palayamkottai substation (via AR line feeder), the 33/11 KV Thyagarajanagar substation, the 33/11 KV Samathanapuram substation, and the 110/33/11 KV Palayamkottai substation (via market feeder).

She assessed the ring main units (RMUs), sectionaliser, and various critical devices to ensure that alternate routes could be activated immediately in case of disruption due to lightning, storms, or heavy rains.

Akilandeswari also reviewed the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system for real-time monitoring of substations and directed field engineers in all distribution sections to remain alert and responsive throughout the summer. She advised that generators at the hospitals must be kept in good condition, with sufficient diesel reserves to manage emergencies.

Executive engineer Murugan, assistant executive engineer Shankar, and assistant engineer Arunan were present.