Tension in Pudukkottai's Vadakadu following clash between two communities; Dalit family's hut set on fire

PUDUKKOTTAI: Tension prevailed in Vadakadu village near Alangudi after a violent clash broke out following the Muthumariamman temple festival on Monday night, according to sources.

Members of the Muthuraja and SC/PR communities, who reportedly had prior enmity, got into a confrontation that escalated when a man from one group was attacked with a sickle by members of the other group.

In the ensuing violence, a hut and two two-wheelers were set on fire. A government bus was also vandalized, with its windows smashed. More than 10 people from both sides sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at Alangudi Government Hospital and Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital.

Following the incident, Tiruchy Range DIG Varunkumar and Law Minister S. Regupathy visited the affected areas around 1:30 am to assess the situation.

Heavy police deployment has been made in Vadakadu, and transport services in the area have been suspended. Buses on the Pudukkottai-Pattukottai route are being diverted via alternate routes.