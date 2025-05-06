Tension in Pudukkottai's Vadakadu following clash between two communities; Dalit family's hut set on fire
PUDUKKOTTAI: Tension prevailed in Vadakadu village near Alangudi after a violent clash broke out following the Muthumariamman temple festival on Monday night, according to sources.
Members of the Muthuraja and SC/PR communities, who reportedly had prior enmity, got into a confrontation that escalated when a man from one group was attacked with a sickle by members of the other group.
In the ensuing violence, a hut and two two-wheelers were set on fire. A government bus was also vandalized, with its windows smashed. More than 10 people from both sides sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at Alangudi Government Hospital and Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital.
Following the incident, Tiruchy Range DIG Varunkumar and Law Minister S. Regupathy visited the affected areas around 1:30 am to assess the situation.
Heavy police deployment has been made in Vadakadu, and transport services in the area have been suspended. Buses on the Pudukkottai-Pattukottai route are being diverted via alternate routes.
According to a police statement shared on social media platforms, the clash was triggered by a quarrel over who would refuel first at a local petrol bunk around 11:30 pm. Intoxicated youths from both sides reportedly followed each other to the SC/PR residential area, leading to further altercations and physical assaults. A hut and a vehicle were set on fire, and a government bus was attacked during the brawl.
Police have arrested the suspects involved in the incident and warned the public against believing rumors circulating on social media. Legal action will be taken against those spreading false information, they said.
According to sources, police have arrested 14 suspects, and cases have been filed under the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act based on the complaint from the SC community, and under the Attempt to Murder section based on the complaint filed by the Caste Hindus.
When TNIE reached out to Pudukkottai District SP Abhishek Gupta, he was unavailable for comment.