Thoothukudi farmers say crops on 1.5K acres wilting, seek water

THOOTHUKUDI: Claiming that over 1,500 acres of banana plantation and 100 acres of betel creepers are withering due to soaring heat and inadequate water supply, farmers submitted a petition to Collector K Elambahavath seeking the release of water into the north channel.

K Subudurai, Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Sangam Eral Taluk secretary, stated in the petition that the north channel branching off from Srivaikuntam anaicut on the river Thamirabarani has been closed for maintenance works, citing construction of bridges at Kalangudi, Mangalapuram, and Melamangalakurichi.

Moreover, the Public Works Department (PWD) is laying stone blocks on the riversides between the head sluice of Arumugamangalamkulam tank and Kottaikadu village. However, the banana plantation and betel plants grown in 1,500 acres in Eral, Kottaikadu, Lakshmipuram, Valavallan, Korkai, Manalur, Ganapathy Samuthram, Arasankulam, and Selvavinayagapuram villages, directly fed by the north channel, are left dry.

After the onset of Agni Natchathiram, the crops have also begun withering due to the scorching heat.

Subudurai further said that officials are carrying out project works, ignoring the condition of crops directly fed by the channel. Despite there being plenty of water stored in Papanasam dam at 83 feet and Manimutharu dam at 85 feet, crops are withering off without water.

These works can be stopped for two weeks, and the water can be released to save the crops. Also, it is time to release water for Advance kar from April 1 to July 10, which is the sole right of the north and south channel farmers in Thoothukudi.

A few other farmers said that they are yet to recover from the financial losses caused by the December 2023 floods that devastated the Thamirabarani basin. The officials must consider visiting the agriculture fields and recommend for release of water to save the crops.