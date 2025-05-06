Three killed, over 13 injured as government bus collides with milk van in Karaikudi

SIVAGANGAI: As many as three people were killed and over 13 people sustained injuries when a government bus collided with a milk-laden van near the Thenaru river bridge in Karaikudi of Sivagangai district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to sources, TNSRTC bus was en route from Trichy to Rameswaram when it collided head on with a private milk-laden van near Karaikudi. Upon the collision, three people who were travelling in the milk van died on the spot. The deceased were identified as Arumugam, Karuna and Tamil Pandian of Sivagangai. All of them died on the spot.

Van driver Ruban, government bus driver Nagaraj and conductor Selvendra Prasath had suffered severe injuries were rushed to a local government hospital and later shifted to Madurai GRH for treatment. The other injured people were rushed to Karaikudi and Sivagangai GH for treatment.

The accident had disrupted the vehicle movement in the Karaikudi - Rameswaram road for a few hours. The Karaikudi police have booked a case and further investigation is underway.