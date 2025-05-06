TN will soon declare May 5 as Traders Day, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: The state government will soon issue a G.O. declaring May 5 as Traders Day, fulfilling a long-standing demand of businessmen, Chief Minister M K Stalin said. Speaking at a traders conference on Monday, Stalin reiterated his government’s commitment to welfare of traders and highlighted several pro-trader initiatives.

Stalin said the Dravidian model government has enrolled 88,496 traders in the Tamil Nadu Traders Welfare Board and assured them of continued support. He also made several announcements for the welfare of the business fraternity.

One of the key announcements is that the financial assistance provided to permanent members of the board will be increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Additionally, the deadline for free membership enrolment in the board will be extended by another six months.

Further easing regulatory processes, Stalin said food-related businesses operating in spaces below 500 square feet will be permitted through a self-assessment method.

A grievance redress panel for commercial establishments will be set up in the Greater Chennai Corporation and other town panchayats. The exemption from paying fees for name boards smaller than nine square metres will continue, and the G.O. allowing commercial establishments to function round the clock will be extended for three years.

The chief minister urged the traders to name their establishments in Tamil or at least display Tamil name boards alongside English ones.