Unusual gale uproots trees, trips power in southern districts of Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE/THANJAVUR: Rain accompanied by unusually strong gale and thunderstorms uprooted banana plants on several acres, upended electric poles, and snapped power lines in Coimbatore and delta districts on Sunday, leaving thousands of houses without power till Monday afternoon.

In Coimbatore city and neighbouring areas alone, at least 400 localities reported power outage, sources said. Senior electricity board officials said the damage to power infrastructure in Coimbatore city was the worst in last 40 years.

In Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai districts, harvest-ready banana plantations on at least 100 acres were damaged. Ten villages in Mayiladuthurai district were badly hit, including Alli Vilagam, Sembathaniruppu, Kathiruppu, Ponsei, and Keezhaiyur near Sirkazhi.

In Thanjavur, harvest-ready crops at Thillaisthanam, Perumpuliyur, Sathanur, Konerirajapuram, Achanur, and Vadugakudi were affected, sources said.

M Mathiyazhagan, a banana farmer from Vadugakudi in Thanjavur, said banana plants have either been completely uprooted or damaged. “Farmers spent up to Rs 1.5 lakh per acre for cultivating banana plants. The government should give us a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre,” he said.