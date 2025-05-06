Vellimalai Eklavya school will revert to co-education: Kallakurichi Collector

VILLUPURAM: Kallakurichi Collector M S Prasanth released an admission awareness booklet announcing that the Government Eklavya Model Residential Higher Secondary School in Vellimalai will revert to co-education format on behalf of the department of tribal welfare, on Monday.



Collector Prasanth said that the school, located in Kalvarayan Hills, was the first residential school established in Tamil Nadu by the Tribal Welfare Department. Initially co-educational, the school has been functioning in recent years as a boys-only institution. However, responding to public demand and with continuous efforts by the district administration, the school will revert to a co-educational format.



From this year, admissions will be open to both boys and girls from classes 6 to 12. "The school is known for its experienced faculty, consistent performance in public examinations, a continuous and comprehensive evaluation system, a student-teacher ratio of 30:1, a library with over 4,000 books, and secure, modern hostel facilities. Special year-round coaching for competitive exams is provided for students of classes 11 and 12," collector Prasanth said.



Importantly, the school will operate entirely as an English-medium institution from the current academic year. An entrance exam for admission from Classes 6to 12 will be held on May 20, at 10 am, an official release said.



The collector urged tribal families in Kalvarayan Hills to enrol their children in the school. District Tribal Welfare Officer P D Sundaram and other officials were also present at the event.