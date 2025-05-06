Wild tusker go on rampage in Gudalur, damages buildings; 1 hurt

NILGIRIS: A wild tusker triggered panic in Nilakottai Bazaar near Gudalur on Monday morning after it strayed into the residential area, injuring a man, damaging a parked car and storming into buildings before being driven back into the forest.

The elephant entered the locality around 7.30 am from the nearby Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) and broke into a toilet. The tusker then climbed on the terrace of another building and descended a flight of stairs, damaging an iron grille in the process.

H Showkathali (50) was injured while attempting to flee, while a 15-year-old boy had a narrow escape after spotting the tusker charging towards him.

Forest officials said the animal became aggressive after one of its legs got stuck in a stormwater drain. It also damaged a parked car before being driven away.

The incident triggered a protest by residents, who demanded the forest department take permanent measures to prevent wild elephant intrusions. The protest was called off after two hours following talks with Gudalur forest officials.

“Forest staff diverted the tusker back into the forest. We are now monitoring it using thermal drone cameras,” said Bitherkadu Range Officer R Ravi.

In a separate incident later in the day, a tusker entered the Doddabetta route near Ooty around 5 pm, prompting forest officials to evacuate tourists and instruct shopkeepers to down shutters as a safety measure.

Meanwhile, a male elephant died following a fight with another tusker in the Anaikatti forest area within the Segur Range of MTR, forest officials added.