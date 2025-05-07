AIADMK-BJP alliance will not lose minority votes: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran

COIMBATORE: The AIADMK-BJP alliance will not lose minority community votes, said BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Tuesday. The leader, who visited the district party headquarters in Coimbatore, held a meeting with senior functionaries to appoint district-level functionaries for Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and Nilgiris.

Addressing reporters before the meeting, he flagged the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. “Murders are taking place continuously since DMK came to power in the state. The brutal murder of former BJP woman functionary in Pattukkottai is strongly condemnable and the police should take strong action,” he said.

Referring to the elderly couple’s murder in Sivagiri of Erode district, he said the murder had triggered tensions in the Kongu belt. “Most people used to live in farmhouses in this region, and they were fearless before the DMK rule. Now, they are forced to vacate their farms and leave town,” he claimed. He also alleged that the rising drug menace is spoiling the younger generation, and the police seem to have taken no action.