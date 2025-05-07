Amid patient complaints, Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai considers selling dhoties, skirts at subsidised rates

MADURAI: Following mounting complaints from patients who undergo surgery that they are forced to buy new clothes on the grounds of cleanliness, Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai is considering selling dhotis, shirts, and skirts at subsidised rate through its medical college students cooperative stores.

The move comes after allegations that nurses were pressuring patients to purchase dhotis, shirts, and skirts just hours before surgery, without prior notice even though the hospital provides sterile clothes and sheets. GRH officials denied the claims and said patients can bring clean clothes from home instead of getting new ones.

According to sources, several government hospitals across Tamil Nadu adopt similar practices.

Many patients claimed they were told to buy new white dhotis (for men) or white shirts and skirts (for women) to wear during and after surgical procedures. The garments, often sourced from local shops near the hospital, reportedly cost more than they should, with some patients spending up to Rs 1,500.