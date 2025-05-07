Amid patient complaints, Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai considers selling dhoties, skirts at subsidised rates
MADURAI: Following mounting complaints from patients who undergo surgery that they are forced to buy new clothes on the grounds of cleanliness, Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai is considering selling dhotis, shirts, and skirts at subsidised rate through its medical college students cooperative stores.
The move comes after allegations that nurses were pressuring patients to purchase dhotis, shirts, and skirts just hours before surgery, without prior notice even though the hospital provides sterile clothes and sheets. GRH officials denied the claims and said patients can bring clean clothes from home instead of getting new ones.
According to sources, several government hospitals across Tamil Nadu adopt similar practices.
Many patients claimed they were told to buy new white dhotis (for men) or white shirts and skirts (for women) to wear during and after surgical procedures. The garments, often sourced from local shops near the hospital, reportedly cost more than they should, with some patients spending up to Rs 1,500.
Speaking to TNIE, P Muniammal, a heart patient said, “Iwas referred here from Theni Medical College Hospital. I was admitted to the cardiology ward on April 22. After the date for surgery was confirmed, nurses told me to buy three sets of white shirts, and skirts. They said one set was to be worn during surgery . My daughter bought three sets for Rs 1,500.” She added,” While the treatment is free of cost, we are irked by the demand of the nurses one day before the surgery. If these are offered at nominal cost, it could be very useful for us.”
Another patient Rajasekhar, said, “The cost of one dhoti is Rs 120, but these are bought in a local store outside GRH Madurai. The quality of these dhoti is poor and it is just Rs 40. Almost all nurses say that this is the procedure that has to be followed and ask us to get the clothes.
Speaking to TNIE, GRH Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr S Saravanan said,”We never force anyone to buy clothes before or after surgeries. The purpose is to avoid infection from clothes worn by patients. Since we received many complaints from patients, we will consider the request and make sure of the availability of the clothes in the hospital for a lesser price.”