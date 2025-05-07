Bear cub stuck in fence of Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve reunited with mom

TIRUNELVELI: A sloth bear cub that got entangled in a fence in the buffer zone of Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) was safely rescued and reunited with its mother on Monday.

According to a press release from the forest department, the incident took place near Pottal village, which falls under the Ambasamudram forest range of KMTR. The two year-old cub had got trapped in the fence of a private estate.

Acting on instructions from Deputy Director of Ambasamudram Division, KMTR, M Ilaiyaraja, forest personnel from the Ambasamudram range carefully freed the cub and released it back into the forest.

The officials confirmed that the cub had joined its mother inside the forest and the two disappeared into the wild.