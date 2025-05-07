Despite fund crunch, Tamil Nadu ensures high GSDP growth while spending on welfare

CHENNAI: Despite inheriting an unenviable fiscal position from the previous AIADMK regime, compounded by the impact of Covid-19, subsequent natural disasters and the alleged discriminatory attitude of the union government towards Tamil Nadu in releasing funds, the present DMK government has managed to maintain a growth rate higher than that of the national average while spending more on welfare as well.

The government has reiterated that the fiscal deficit and the debt to Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) ratio are well within the limits stipulated by the union government.

The GSDP growth rate of Tamil Nadu in 2024-25 at constant prices was an impressive 9.69%, which was the highest in the country (6.5%). The first-ever economic survey of Tamil Nadu brought out by the State Planning Commission has predicted Tamil Nadu to retain a strong real growth rate of around 9% in short-term with an inflation rate of around 5%.

Besides doubling the value of merchandise export from $26.15 billion in 2020-21 to $52.07 in 2024-25, the state has also emerged as the clear leader in terms of export of electronic goods. Tamil Nadu exported $14.6 billion worth electronic goods in 2024-25, the highest in the country, followed by $7.85 billion by Karnataka. The state’s export of electronic goods has grown roughly nine-fold since 2020-2021 ($1.66 billion).