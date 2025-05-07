Civil defence mock drill in Kalpakkam, Chennai Port

CHENNAI: Upon instructions from the union home ministry, a civil defence mock drill and rehearsal will be organised at two vital installations in Tamil Nadu — the Madras Atomic Power Station, Kalpakkam in Chengalpattu district, and Chennai Port Trust — between 4 pm and 4.30 pm on Wednesday.

The mock drill will check the preparedness of the installations against an incoming air raid, according to an official release. Similar exercises will take place in several locations across the country.

“This civil defence exercise is only a mock drill to check the preparedness in the selected vital installations. All other functions in other places will go on normally. There is no need for any panic or apprehension among public regarding this exercise,” the release said.

“During this mock drill, activities will be undertaken in these two vital installations to handle an incoming air raid. The conditions will be simulated to check the preparedness of the systems to handle any kind of emergency,” the release explained further.

During the mock drill in the two installations, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the District Disaster Management Authority, headed by the district collectors concerned, civil defence officials (Home Guards), and other departments will be involved.