Forest department brings road connectivity to Tiruchy's tribal areas

TIRUCHY: The long-pending demand of people living in the foothills of Kolli Hills and Pachamalai Hills in Tiruchy district for road connectivity between the villages has finally been met as the forest department has recently built a two-kilometre tar road connecting Naganallur with Sukkalampatti, a tribal village located in the foothills of the Kolli Hills, at a cost of Rs 80 lakh.

Officials from the forest department in Tiruchy said the road has been built under a special scheme for infrastructure development in tribal habitations. Sukkalampatti falls under the Vairichettipalayam panchayat, while Naganallur is located along the main road connecting Thuraiyur and Uppiliyapuram. Around 300 families reside in these villages.

Similarly, a road connecting Yettimadai with Solamathi tribal village has been laid over a length of 0.97 kilometres at a cost of Rs 53 lakh. The improved road will benefit residents of Top Sengattupatti, Keezhkarai, and Kambur, covering nearly 300 tribal families, officials said.