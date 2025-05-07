Kin of fisherman from TN's Thoothoor who died in Indonesia await justice

KANNIYAKUMARI: The third death anniversary of Maria Jesindhas, a fisherman from Thoothoor, who died allegedly while in police custody in Indonesia in 20 May 2022 is fast approaching, but the family is still awaiting justice for his death.

Maria Jesindhas and seven other fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Kerala were among the eight who set sail on 17 February 2022 from Port Blair. When they were fishing in the deep sea off Andamans on March 7, 2022, they were arrested by Indonesian navy for allegedly trespassing into its territorial waters and handed over to police. Maria Jesindhas died in a hospital on May 20.

His body was brought back and a post mortem examination was done at Kanniyakumari government medical college hospital in Nagercoil following the family’s request. Nithiravilai police had registered an FIR under section 174 IPC.

Speaking to TNIE on Tuesday, his brother Y. Jenidhas said the postmortem report mentions that “ the deceased appears to have died of multiple injuries and its complications. Examination of viscera have not detected ethyl alcohol or other poisoning”.

He said the family has so far sent 206 petitions to Tamil Nadu and Union government seeking justice, but there has been no response. A senior officer in fisheries department said the state government has granted Rs 3 lakh solatium from CM relief fund to the family.

A senior police officer said since the death occurred in Indonesia, they had sent a report to the government for further action. A reminder has also been sent, he added. General secretary of Asian Fishermen Fraternity (SAFF ) Fr A Churchil said it is the responsibility of the Indian government to take legal action against Indonesian authorities and ensure justice prevails. Further, he said Indonesia must provide solatium to the family of the deceased fisherman.