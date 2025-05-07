Nilgiris forest department may tranquillise, relocate wild jumbo from Doddabetta

NILGIRIS: Officials of the Nilgiris forest division are likely to capture a wild elephant on Wednesday if it refuses to move back to the forest from Doddabetta peak near Ooty. Veterinarians and elephant trackers are on standby to manage the situation.

The Tamil Nadu forest department took the decision of tranquillising the sub-adult jumbo and relocating it as part of efforts to divert the pachyderm inside the forest. The animal entered Doddabetta peak for the first time in recent years, on Monday evening. It has been moving inside the tea plantation near Kodappamund Road, near the town. As part of precautionary measures, roadside vendors in Doddabetta have been asked not to set up shops temporarily.

The forest department also temporarily closed the Doddabetta peak for tourists from 5 pm on Monday and the whole of Tuesday.

Nilgiris District Forest Officer S Gowtham said a total of 40 staff have been involved in chasing the animal away during the day, and it is monitored using two thermal cameras during night to prevent any escalations.

Sources in the forest department said that despite the animal entering near a well-known tourist spot, close to human habitats, it remains calm and has not damaged any property or disturbed motorists or residents.

“We suspect that the animal that was roaming in Runnymede near Coonoor and has reached Doddabetta peak in search of water and food. We are monitoring the animal round-the-clock and will drive it back into the forest,” the official said, adding, “We will take a call on whether to allow tourists at Doddabetta peak on Wednesday morning.”