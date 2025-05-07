Nine drown in five incidents in Tamil Nadu in last two days

CHENNAI: Nine people, including seven minors, drowned in five separate incidents across the state in the last two days. While five died in Tiruvallur district in two incidents, two each drowned in Thoothukudi and Theni.

Early on Tuesday, three people, including two boys, fell into a temple tank at the Veeraraghava Swamy Temple in Tiruvallur while performing morning pooja by the tank.

According to the Tiruvallur police, the deceased were identified as R Veeraraghavan (24) of Virudhunagar, S Venkataraman (17) of Ambattur and M Hariharan (16) of Kundrathur.

They were part of a group of five Vedic students who had come to the temple for the Chithirai Brahmotsavam festival. Around 6 am on Tuesday, the students were performing ‘sandhyavandhanam’, when one of them slipped and fell into the water.

Kin of 3 victims get Rs 3L solatium each

The other two jumped into the tank to save him, but they too drowned, police said. Other students alerted the temple authorities. Fire and rescue services personnel recovered the three bodies, police said. The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for postmortem. Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the three victims.

In the second incident in Tiruvallur, Harish (17) and his cousin Venkatesan (17) were washed away when they went to take a dip in the Kosasthalaiyar river on Monday afternoon. According to the Periyapalayam police, Harish was a resident of Thirukandalam village in Uthukottai and Venkatesan’s family had come to visit them for summer holiday.