Shun stigma, inhalers effective therapy to treat kids with asthma: Doctors

TIRUCHY: For 8-year-old Gowtham of Marsingpet, even a mild cough can make it a breathless night. Though doctors have prescribed him an inhaler, his mother is reluctant to give it him fearing it will form a habit and make him dependent on it for life.

"We were afraid to start the inhaler because people said my son would get addicted to it. But seeing him struggle every night made us change our mind. Now, he is breathing easier," said R Shamili, his mother

Doctors say parents must realise that there is no stigma attached to using inhaler and they are frontline therapy in treating asthma. But a vast majority of people lack awareness which poses a big challenge as despite the free availability of inhaler in government hospitals, not many are willing to use it.

At present, there os no permanent cure for asthma, but it can be effectively managed. Inhaler treatment is the mainstay now. We're giving it free in government hospitals. Depending on the availability people can collect it from the counters," said Dr. K. Anand Babu, Assistant Professor, Department of Respiratory Medicine at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH). "But people still hesitate. There's a superstition that once you start using inhaler, you have to use it lifelong." he said.