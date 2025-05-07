Southern Railways showing stepmotherly treatment to Coimbatore: MP Ganapathi P Rajkumar

COIMBATORE: Stating that no development works were carried out at Coimbatore railway station, and the officials also failed to provide stoppage for few trains at Singanallur railway station, Coimbatore DMK MP Ganapathi P Rajkumar on Monday accused the Southern Railway officials of meting stepmotherly treatment to the passengers of Coimbatore.

In his speech during the MPs meeting at the Salem railway division head office in Salem on Monday, Rajkumar said that despite Coimbatore railway station generating revenue of Rs 320 crore through ticket sales and parcel loading annually, passenger welfare was ignored, and no new trains were introduced at the station over the years.

"The general consensus among the people, young and old, is that there have been no improvements carried out at the Coimbatore railway station," said Rajkumar, who asked the railway officials to show some humanity towards the people of Coimbatore.

"The people of Coimbatore are disappointed as the trains that were halted at Singanallur and Irugur railway stations before Covid-19 pandemic are not halted now. Students and office goers heading to Tiruppur from Singnallur and Irugur have been hard hit. Despite protests and petitions to the Salem railway division and Southern Railway officials, no action has been taken to provide stoppage for Coimbatore-Nagercoil and Nagercoil-Coimbatore trains, and Palakkad-Tiruchy train," he said.

He also sought for the operations of the Coimbatore-Salem MEMU train (66602) to resume, failing which protests would be held.