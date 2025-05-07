Tamil Nadu announces special buses, trains for Girivalam

CHENNAI: With lakhs of devotees from various parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh expected to take part in the Girivalam during the Tamil month of Chithirai, the Southern Railway and the state transport department has decided to operate special trains and buses respectively to Tiruvannamalai on May 11 and 12.

The state transport department announced that a total of 5,932 special buses would be operated from Chennai and other parts of the state to Tiruvannamalai ahead of Chithirai Pournami. According to an official statement, 1,156 special buses will depart from KCBT, Kilambakkam and 150 from Madhavaram (MMBT) on May 11. On May 12, 966 buses from KCBT and 150 from MMBT will run to Tiruvannamalai.

Furthermore, 1,940 special buses from other parts of the state will operate on May 11, followed by 1,530 on May 12. The State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) will also run 40 sleeper-cum-seater buses to Tiruvannamalai on both days.

Regarding trains, an official note stated that the Villupuram-Tiruvannamalai unreserved special train will depart from Villupuram at 9.25 am and 9.15 pm on May 11 and 12 (Saturday and Sunday), and reach Tiruvannamalai at 11 am and 10.45 pm, respectively. For the return journey, the Tiruvannamalai-Villupuram unreserved special train will depart from Tiruvannamalai at 12.40 pm on both days, arriving in Villupuram at 2.15 pm. Moreover, another Tiruvannamalai-Villupuram unreserved special train will leave Tiruvannamalai at 3.30 am on May 12 and 13 (Sunday and Monday), reaching Villupuram by 5 am.