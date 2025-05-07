Tamil Nadu Class 12 board exam results to be out one day early on May 8

CHENNAI: The School Education Department has announced that Class 12 results will be declared on May 8, a day earlier than the previously scheduled date of May 9. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will release the results at 9 am on Thursday at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai.
Students can check their results on the official websites - https://results.digilocker.gov.in and www.tnresults.nic.in. They can also check the results at their respective schools.
In addition, results will be sent via SMS to the mobile numbers provided by school students in their application forms and to the phone numbers given by private candidates during online registration.
According to data from the school education department, over eight lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examinations held from March 3 to 25 this year from 7,518 higher secondary schools across the state. About 12,000 students were absent.
The results for classes 10 and 11 are expected to be released on May 19.
Min’s book criticising NEP to be released by CM on May 17
School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that his book on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, outlining the reasons for Tamil Nadu’s opposition to the policy, will be released on May 17. The book is titled ‘NEP Ennum Madhayaanai’ (NEP: A Rogue Elephant).
The book will be released by Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Anna Centenary Library and will be received by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh.Former Supreme Court judge Justice V Gopala Gowda and former ISRO Director Dr Mylswamy Annadurai will deliver special addresses. Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin will deliver the welcome speech.
“The union government is persistently trying to impose the National Education Policy, which is fundamentally rooted in Sanskrit. Recognising the serious threats this policy poses to teachers, students and parents, the chief minister has been firmly opposing it and has declared that it cannot be accepted under any circumstances,” Anbil Mahesh posted on X.
The centre has resorted to the unjust practise of withholding educational funds meant for the state for opposing the policy. In this context, we must explain the role of organisations like RSS in the formulation of NEP and how it will impact teachers and exclude underprivileged students from the education system, he said.
The minister added that the book will be published in both Tamil and English by Anbil Publications.