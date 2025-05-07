Tamil Nadu: SIWU to hold strikes against Samsung from May 13

CHENNAI: The newly registered CITU-backed Samsung India Workers’ Union (SIWU) announced a series of protests starting from May 13, urging Samsung to carry out wage revision talks directly with the union and revoke disciplinary action against 25 of its workers.

The decision was taken at an executive committee meeting of the union on May 4. A statement from CITU urged Samsung to engage in direct negotiations with the union on wage revisions instead of holding talks with the workers’ committee. It also called for intervention from the Tamil Nadu Government against Samsung’s alleged anti-labour practices.

To highlight their demands, a one-day hunger strike will be staged on May 13, followed by a black badge rally and a demonstration outside the DISH (Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health) office at Guindy. The union has also planned to petition the South Korean Embassy and file a formal complaint with the human rights commission.

In response, a Samsung India Spokesperson said, “At Samsung, the welfare of our workers is a top priority. The company does not, in any way, exert pressure for employees to join any committee and has not taken any retaliatory action. Claims contrary to this are simply not true.”