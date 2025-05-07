Woman arrested for letting pet dog bite five-year-old in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The city police booked three persons and arrested a 50-year-old woman among them, for allegedly letting a pet dog bite a five-year-old girl, who is their neighbour, at Ammankulam in the city.

The suspects were identified as K Sowmiya (50) and her sons K Surya (23) and Santharam Prakash (21) of Ammankulam near Puliyakulam. Police said the complainant, Ponvel (33), resides with his wife and two children near Sowmiya's flat in a Tamil Nadu Housing Board Unit at Ammankulam. On May 3, Ponvel's five-year-old daughter Megalini played near Sowmiya's flat. She asked Megalini to play at some other place, but the child allegedly did not shift. Sowmya then let her pet dog bite the child.

The girl was injured before onlookers came to her rescue and chased the dog away. When Ponvel went to Sowmiya's home to enquire about the incident, she, along with her sons, allegedly abused him. Ponvel took his daughter to CMCH for treatment and reported the incident to the Ramanathapuram police. After a preliminary investigation, police booked the suspects and arrested Sowmiya on Monday. She was remanded to judicial custody. Meanwhile, the dog that bit the girl was admitted to a rescue centre.