10 landowners to be penalised for illegal sand mining

COIMBATORE: 10 different land owners within Perur block, engaged in excessive mining for sand and gravel, have been identified and revenue officials are in the process of levying a fine from them, district Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar said.

"A total of nine teams have been formed to look into illegal mining and transportation of sand and gravel to Kerala round the clock, at checkposts in the district. We have been taking steps to impose fines against them under Section 36 (A) of the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959. We have seized 39 vehicles involved in illegal sand mining and have also filed 29 FIRs in February, March and April," the collector added. "We have been taking action against illegal sand mining complaints received through the toll free number 1800-23333-995."

Based on the Madras High Court orders (Case Nos 27356/2019 and 28266/2022), a special team formed by the Commissioner of Geology and Mining has been imposing fines against landowners found mining sand and gravel excessively, in Alanthurai, Vellimalaipattinam, Devarayapuram, Ikkarai Boluvampatti, Madhampatti, Thenkarai, Pooluvapatti under Perur block and Thondamuthur village. The lands are surveyed using drones, and a fine is imposed by the concerned revenue divisional officer, he said. The collector added that they are reinspecting sites, based on objection petitions filed against the imposition of fines received from landowners in these areas.

As per GO 135 published on 13 November 2009, revenue, police and mining department officials participate in meetings in the presence of the district collector and updating the progress of fines imposed against excessive mining.