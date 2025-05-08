Admission process for polytechnic, enggineering, arts & science colleges begins in TN

CHENNAI: The application process for admissions to engineering, polytechnic, and arts and science colleges for the academic year 2025-26 began in the state on Wednesday. At an event in Anna University, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan launched the websites through which students can apply for these streams.

On the first day itself, 14,462 students uploaded their applications to participate in the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) process.

As per the schedule announced by the minister, for TNEA the last date to register for online admissions is June 6, while the last date to upload documents is June 9. Random numbers will be assigned on June 11, and certificate verification will be conducted at the TNEA facilitation centres and online from June 10 to June 20. The rank list will be published on June 27, and grievances related to the rank list will be redressed from June 28 to July 2.

“The counselling dates will be updated after release of the AICTE's academic calendar,” said the minister. To ensure hassle-free admissions, Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) has set up 110 facilitation centres this year. The students can visit these centres for help required in the application process.

To make emerging courses accessible to students of government engineering colleges, the state government has launched eight new courses like BE in computer science and engineering (artificial intelligence and machine learning), BE computer science and engineering (cyber security), BE computer science and engineering (data science), BTech (information technology), BE in mechatronics, BE in robotics and automation, BE in electronics and instrumentation, and BTech in industrial biotechnology, in 11 government engineering colleges. This will benefit an additional 720 students in government engineering colleges.