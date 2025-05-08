Body carried in garbage cart: SHRC calls it inhumane

RANIPET: The Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has condemned the inhumane treatment of a septuagenarian’s body, which was transported in a garbage cart for burial in Sholinghur Town Panchayat, Ranipet district, in 2018.

The incident, which sparked public outrage, was highlighted in a suo motu case taken up by the commission based on a news report published by TNIE. The deceased victim, Rajaram, a bachelor with no known relatives, was found dead on Postal Street on March 27, 2018.

After a postmortem at Sholingur Government Hospital, the body was handed over to then Special Sub-Inspector Palanivel, who claimed to be a relative.

Shockingly, the body was later transported in a garbage three-wheeler cart to a burial ground, drawing severe criticism from locals and activists.

The SHRC, in its order, recommended that the Tamil Nadu government issue guidelines to ensure dignified handling of unclaimed bodies, including allocating funds for hearse services at all local body levels.

The director of town panchayats had already issued a circular in 2018 to prevent such incidents. The SHRC’s investigation revealed that Palanivel, along with a local shop owner, Nandhakumar, arranged for temporary sanitary workers to move the body without requesting a proper hearse. The commission held Palanivel solely responsible for the violation of human dignity, noting that other officials acted in accordance with the law.

The commission emphasised that even the deceased have a right to dignity, as upheld by legal and ethical frameworks.