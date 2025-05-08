Collect Rs 5L fine from each communal clash accused, says ‘Evidence’ Kathir

MADURAI: The executive director of Evidence, an NGO, A Kathir on Wednesday urged the state government to collect Rs 5 lakh fine from each of the accused linked to the communal clash at Vadakadu village in Pudukkottai district.

Addressing media, Kathir said as per PCR Act 1976, an accused involved in a communal clash has to pay Rs 5 lakh fine. However, it is not followed in any case. Chief Minister M K Stalin should impose fine on those involved in communal clashes and prevent such incidents from happening in future.

He added, “Police need to include sections 3(1)(wi), 3(1)(wii), 3(1(t)) and 3(2)(va) under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act 2015 in the case booked against Caste Hindus. The collector and SP have not met the victim yet, they must visit and arrange counselling for the victims to help them get rid of their fear.

CCTV cameras have been installed, Tasmac shops in the area should be closed, and police booths are essential in the village. The State SC/ST Commission needs to visit and take appropriate action. CM should also announce a compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the victims.”

He further stated that the reason for the clash was that the Adaikalamkaatha Ayyanar temple is located in an SC area, and the court had ruled that it belonged to SC people. However, caste Hindus allegedly did not accept this order.

In the backdrop of this situation, when a few SC youths went to the Muthumariamman temple festival on Monday, the caste Hindus prevented them which ended in a scuffle.

In retaliation, allegedly a mob consisting of over 300 youths belonging to caste Hindus entered the SC area with weapons and vandalised six houses and motorcycles. 13 people, including six women, were injured.” A team led by Kathir went to the village for fact-finding on Tuesday.

VCK members stage protest

Over 50 VCK members staged a protest in front of the Thiruvalluvar statue, near the collectorate, on Wednesday, condemning the Vadakattu village incident. They raised slogans against the government for failing to prevent the atrocities against the SC/ST people in the state. They urged CM to make efforts to punish the accused and bring justice to the victims who were affected by the incident.