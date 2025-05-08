‘DMK govt was careless about Union Minister Nadda’s security’

TIRUNELVELI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Wednesday said the DMK government had handled in a “careless” manner the security of Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda during his recent visit to Tamil Nadu.

Addressing reporters in Tirunelveli, Nagenthran recalled that Nadda, who is also the BJP national president, was in TN to take part in a conference at a private university after which he headed to the Golden Temple in Vellore.

“While travelling in a bulletproof vehicle towards Chennai, an unusual noise was heard from the car. The car was stopped for a check and Nadda had to step out. Today, I read in the newspapers DGP Shankar Jiwal’s statement that the issue occurred because the vehicle was driven at 120 kmph.

But it was only moving at 100 kmph. The DGP has given false information. I believe the CM’s office insisted that he had to issue such a statement. Moreover, the state government carelessly used a 15-year-old vehicle for a visiting dignitary,” Nagenthran said.