DMK succeeded in ring-fencing TN from regressive factors, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday took pride in saying that the ‘Dravidian model’ government led by him has succeeded in ensuring a Tamil Nadu where regressive factors like communal riots, violence, starvation deaths, poverty, and others have vanished.
The CM said this while addressing a government function to commemorate the completion of four years in office by the DMK government.
Stating that he has lived up to the confidence reposed in him by the people during the past four years, Stalin said, “If I were to give a list of what is not present under the Dravidian model of governance, they are: there is no poverty, no deaths due to starvation, no inflation, no major caste-based conflicts, no communal riots, and no violence. In short, we have succeeded in ensuring a Tamil Nadu free of these regressive factors that hold society back.”
Stalin recalled that when the DMK government assumed office, he named it as ‘vidiyal aatchi’ (dawn of a new governance) since Tamil Nadu was “pushed to the ground for 10 years by a group that lacked dignity”.
“I say this not just with confidence but as a challenge. We have taken Tamil Nadu forward many times over. By implementing numerous welfare schemes, we have ensured happiness in every family.”
In this regard, the CM recalled the iconic projects of the Tamil Nadu government. “Through the Kalaignar Magalir Urimathi Thogai Thittam, every month 1.14 crore women are getting Rs 1,000. So far, each of them has received Rs 20,000. They call it a gift from their brother.
Also, through the free bus ride scheme, women have enjoyed 685 free-fare trips in government buses. After the implementation of this scheme, travel by women has increased by 86%.”
The CM also referred to the Pudumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes, meant for students, and the CM’s Breakfast Scheme for schoolchildren. He said Tamil Nadu is in the forefront on all indicators, according to the data issued by the central government.
“Tamil Nadu has been receiving awards. These are not accolades for Stalin. These are accolades for the state. On the economy front, TN is at the top with a 9.69% growth rate. I don’t say we have accomplished everything. There are duties and schemes to be fulfilled. The Dravidian model government will continue even after the 2026 Assembly elections,” he added.
On the occasion, the CM presented welfare assistance to 390 beneficiaries through various departments. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, Ministers M R K Panneerselvam, Thangam Thennarasu, P K Sekarbabu, M Subramanian, S Sivasankar, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and T R B Rajaa, Chennai Mayor R Priya, MPs, and MLAs were present.
‘TN leading on all fronts’
Stalin said Tamil Nadu is in the forefront on all indicators, according to the data issued by the central government