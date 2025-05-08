DMK succeeded in ring-fencing TN from regressive factors, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday took pride in saying that the ‘Dravidian model’ government led by him has succeeded in ensuring a Tamil Nadu where regressive factors like communal riots, violence, starvation deaths, poverty, and others have vanished.

The CM said this while addressing a government function to commemorate the completion of four years in office by the DMK government.

Stating that he has lived up to the confidence reposed in him by the people during the past four years, Stalin said, “If I were to give a list of what is not present under the Dravidian model of governance, they are: there is no poverty, no deaths due to starvation, no inflation, no major caste-based conflicts, no communal riots, and no violence. In short, we have succeeded in ensuring a Tamil Nadu free of these regressive factors that hold society back.”

Stalin recalled that when the DMK government assumed office, he named it as ‘vidiyal aatchi’ (dawn of a new governance) since Tamil Nadu was “pushed to the ground for 10 years by a group that lacked dignity”.

“I say this not just with confidence but as a challenge. We have taken Tamil Nadu forward many times over. By implementing numerous welfare schemes, we have ensured happiness in every family.”

In this regard, the CM recalled the iconic projects of the Tamil Nadu government. “Through the Kalaignar Magalir Urimathi Thogai Thittam, every month 1.14 crore women are getting Rs 1,000. So far, each of them has received Rs 20,000. They call it a gift from their brother.