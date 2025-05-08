Forest department's efforts to drive away jumbo in Doddabetta in vain

NILGIRIS: Even as the forest department sleuths resorted to various methods, including bursting of crackers and using a vehicle’s headlight, to drive away the sub-adult elephant from Doddabetta junction, the animal refused to move back into the forest.

According to sources, the animal has moved only to Cinchona, 2 km from Doddabetta junction, and continues to stand inside the tea plantation on Wednesday. On Monday night, the staff had chased the animal using a vehicle and used a horn to divert it. However, the animal was trumpeting in fear in front of the eye hospital near Ooty RTO office. A video of the incident is also being widely shared on social media.

"The animal is healthy. We have checked the dung sample, and it is also consuming fodder and water. We have got an order from Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy to capture the animal, and we will take a decision only when it moves inside the town and if it will cause issues for the locals. Till now, the animal has remained calm and has not displayed any aggressive behaviour,” said a forest department official involved in the operation.

The official also confirmed that the jumbo moved from Coonoor to Doddabetta after crossing dozens of villages without disturbing human habitats on Monday evening.

"Based on its behavior over the previous days, we are sure that it will move on its own. Despite our efforts in the last two days, the animal roamed within 2 km," the official added.

Meanwhile, the popular tourist spot was closed for tourists on the second consecutive day, and roadside vendors were asked not to open the shops on Wednesday.

N Sadiq Ali, founder, Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT) said, "Considering the age, the animal may have separated from its herd. We want the forest department to restrict the people gathering to see the animal. The animal should not be diverted by bursting crackers and chasing it with vehicles as it could be stressed. It will move on its own.”