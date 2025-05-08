Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur UGD works slated for completion by July

COIMBATORE: The pipeline installation project, executed by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board and Southern Railways, in coordination with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), is in its final stage. The project involves laying pipelines for the
Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur drinking water scheme and the underground drainage (UGD) system across the Podanur-Pollachi railway tracks.
The civic body, along with TWAD and railway authorities, has begun setting up an iron bridge above the tracks to support the pipeline infrastructure.
The UGD project works in wards 87 to 100 in the city are being carried out at an estimated cost of `591 crores using the Asian Development Bank (ADB) fund. The work began in 2018 and was originally slated for completion by 2021. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other issues, the completion was delayed, and is now likely to be commissioned from June this year, added sources.
A senior official from TWAD Board told TNIE that the delay in obtaining necessary approvals from Southern Railways had pushed the timeline for the iron bridge construction. "Due to the delay in railway's approval for installing the bridge near Podanur, the overall progress was affected. However, a few UGD connections before the railway tracks have already been commissioned using the 3 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant," the official said.
The remaining bridge and pipeline works are now expected to be completed by May 20. Once finished, the underground drainage project will be formally commissioned in the days that follow.
CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran, councillors, and officials of the TWAD Board, Southern Railways and CCMC inspected the bridge works.
Speaking to TNIE, Sivaguru Prabakaran said, "Overall, around 98% of the Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur UGD project works have been completed now. The bridge installation works will take about three-four days to be completed. After that, the pipeline installation work will begin. All the work across the train track will be completed by May 20. We shall complete the entire project by July this year. Once finished, we will commission the UGD project by August."
Kurichi - Kuniyamuthur UGD project works progress (*as of May 6, 2025)
Description| Unit | Total scope | Achieved so far | Percentage completed
Sewer Lines | Km | 390.19 | 389.69 | 99%
Machine Holes | Nos | 16,200 | 16,188 | 99%
House Service Connection (HSC) | Nos | 41,318 | 41,258 | 99%
Pumping Station | Nos | 10 | 10 | 100%
Lifting Station | Nos | 16 | 16 | 100%
Pumping Main | Km | 48.69 | 48.01 | 99%
Road Restoration | Km | 330 | 329.3 | 99%
Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) | MLD | 30.53 | 30.53 | 100%