Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur UGD works slated for completion by July

COIMBATORE: The pipeline installation project, executed by the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board and Southern Railways, in coordination with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), is in its final stage. The project involves laying pipelines for the

Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur drinking water scheme and the underground drainage (UGD) system across the Podanur-Pollachi railway tracks.

The civic body, along with TWAD and railway authorities, has begun setting up an iron bridge above the tracks to support the pipeline infrastructure.

The UGD project works in wards 87 to 100 in the city are being carried out at an estimated cost of `591 crores using the Asian Development Bank (ADB) fund. The work began in 2018 and was originally slated for completion by 2021. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other issues, the completion was delayed, and is now likely to be commissioned from June this year, added sources.

A senior official from TWAD Board told TNIE that the delay in obtaining necessary approvals from Southern Railways had pushed the timeline for the iron bridge construction. "Due to the delay in railway's approval for installing the bridge near Podanur, the overall progress was affected. However, a few UGD connections before the railway tracks have already been commissioned using the 3 MLD Sewage Treatment Plant," the official said.